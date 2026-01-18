JD Vance to Lead US Delegation at 2026 Winter Olympics

US Vice President JD Vance is set to lead the American delegation to the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, as announced by the White House on Saturday. This prominent group will attend the opening ceremony, showcasing American diplomatic and athletic presence.

Joining Vance will be US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, second lady Usha Vance, US Ambassador Tilman Fertitta, and a selected group of Olympic gold medalists. Their participation underscores the strong ties between sports and international diplomacy.

The Milan Cortina Games begin on February 6 with a unique opening ceremony. Spectators will witness the Parade of Nations not only in Milan's San Siro stadium but also at the mountain venues of Cortina, Predazzo, and Livigno—a first in Olympic history.