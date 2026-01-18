Left Menu

VP JD Vance Leads U.S. Delegation to Milano Cortina Winter Olympics

U.S. Vice President JD Vance, joined by his wife Usha and other notable figures, will lead the American presidential delegation at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics opening ceremony. The delegation includes former Olympians and high-level officials. The Games take place in northern Italy from February 6 to February 22.

United States Vice President JD Vance is set to lead the American presidential delegation to the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, as announced by President Donald Trump on Saturday. Accompanying Vance will be his wife, Usha Vance, the second lady of the United States.

The delegation for the February 6 opening includes notable figures such as Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and U.S. Ambassador to Italy Tilman Fertitta. They will be joined by several former Olympic champions like Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando, Apolo Ohno, and Evan Lysacek.

The Winter Games, occurring in Milan and nearby northern Italian venues, will run from February 6 to February 22, featuring competitions in various winter sports disciplines.

