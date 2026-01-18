VP JD Vance Leads U.S. Delegation to Milano Cortina Winter Olympics

United States Vice President JD Vance is set to lead the American presidential delegation to the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, as announced by President Donald Trump on Saturday. Accompanying Vance will be his wife, Usha Vance, the second lady of the United States.

The delegation for the February 6 opening includes notable figures such as Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and U.S. Ambassador to Italy Tilman Fertitta. They will be joined by several former Olympic champions like Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando, Apolo Ohno, and Evan Lysacek.

The Winter Games, occurring in Milan and nearby northern Italian venues, will run from February 6 to February 22, featuring competitions in various winter sports disciplines.

(With inputs from agencies.)