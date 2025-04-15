Young Talent Shines: Divya Deshmukh Tops FIDE Women's Grand Prix

India's youthful chess sensation, Divya Deshmukh, has taken the lead in the FIDE Women's Grand Prix, sharing the top spot with Zhu Jiner after two rounds. Both competitors have secured two points, positioning themselves prominently in the tournament.

Divya, a 19-year-old wildcard entry, exhibited remarkable prowess in her match against fellow Indian player Vaishali Ramesbabu, swiftly achieving a 1-0 victory in under an hour, thanks to Vaishali's brief lapse in concentration. "I was lucky to spot this variation just five minutes before the match," Divya remarked triumphantly.

Meanwhile, Harika Dronavalli engaged in a dynamic game against Alina Kashlinskaya's King's Indian defense, resulting in a shared point. Additionally, the encounter between Koneru Humpy and Melina Salome concluded in a draw after an evenly matched struggle.

(With inputs from agencies.)