Left Menu

Young Talent Shines: Divya Deshmukh Tops FIDE Women's Grand Prix

India's 19-year-old chess prodigy Divya Deshmukh leads the FIDE Women's Grand Prix after an impressive win over Vaishali Ramesbabu. Alongside Zhu Jiner, she stands atop the leaderboard with two points each. The second round also featured draws involving Harika Dronavalli, Koneru Humpy, and Melina Salome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 15-04-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 22:09 IST
Young Talent Shines: Divya Deshmukh Tops FIDE Women's Grand Prix
  • Country:
  • India

India's youthful chess sensation, Divya Deshmukh, has taken the lead in the FIDE Women's Grand Prix, sharing the top spot with Zhu Jiner after two rounds. Both competitors have secured two points, positioning themselves prominently in the tournament.

Divya, a 19-year-old wildcard entry, exhibited remarkable prowess in her match against fellow Indian player Vaishali Ramesbabu, swiftly achieving a 1-0 victory in under an hour, thanks to Vaishali's brief lapse in concentration. "I was lucky to spot this variation just five minutes before the match," Divya remarked triumphantly.

Meanwhile, Harika Dronavalli engaged in a dynamic game against Alina Kashlinskaya's King's Indian defense, resulting in a shared point. Additionally, the encounter between Koneru Humpy and Melina Salome concluded in a draw after an evenly matched struggle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025