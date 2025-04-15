Saliva Ban Uplift Boosts Reverse Swing: Mohit Sharma's IPL Insights

In anticipation of their Indian Premier League (IPL) contest against Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals' pacer Mohit Sharma has endorsed the removal of the saliva ban, highlighting its significant role in facilitating reverse swing. The ban, a COVID-19 precaution, was lifted ahead of the tournament—an essential change according to Sharma.

Addressing a pre-match press conference, Sharma explained the critical difference this decision made, telling ESPNCricinfo that in most matches, the ball has shown reverse swing abilities due to the heaviness imparted by saliva. The interim rule from May 2020 was made permanent by the ICC in September 2022, but IPL's revised regulations have welcomed this strategic shift.

Further into the conference, Sharma humorously addressed the practice of on-field umpires measuring bats during matches, which recently happened during high-stakes games involving Delhi and Rajasthan. Quipping about the possibility of banning oversized bats, Sharma's light-hearted take underscores the ongoing adjustments within the IPL framework.

