Left Menu

Saliva Ban Uplift Boosts Reverse Swing: Mohit Sharma's IPL Insights

Delhi Capitals' pacer Mohit Sharma endorses the revocation of the saliva ban in IPL, crediting it for aiding reverse swing. Ahead of their match against Rajasthan Royals, Sharma also humorously supports stricter bat checks. Both teams set to clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium amid strategic gameplay revelations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 23:06 IST
Saliva Ban Uplift Boosts Reverse Swing: Mohit Sharma's IPL Insights
Mohit Sharma. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of their Indian Premier League (IPL) contest against Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals' pacer Mohit Sharma has endorsed the removal of the saliva ban, highlighting its significant role in facilitating reverse swing. The ban, a COVID-19 precaution, was lifted ahead of the tournament—an essential change according to Sharma.

Addressing a pre-match press conference, Sharma explained the critical difference this decision made, telling ESPNCricinfo that in most matches, the ball has shown reverse swing abilities due to the heaviness imparted by saliva. The interim rule from May 2020 was made permanent by the ICC in September 2022, but IPL's revised regulations have welcomed this strategic shift.

Further into the conference, Sharma humorously addressed the practice of on-field umpires measuring bats during matches, which recently happened during high-stakes games involving Delhi and Rajasthan. Quipping about the possibility of banning oversized bats, Sharma's light-hearted take underscores the ongoing adjustments within the IPL framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025