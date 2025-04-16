Patrick Reed: On the Verge of Golfing Greatness

Patrick Reed found himself laser-focused on his underperforming putter during the Masters, yet his robust finish allowed him to climb to No. 49 in the global rankings. This new standing secures him a spot in the upcoming PGA Championship, offering another opportunity to garner ranking points, crucial since LIV Golf doesn't provide them.

The upcoming PGA Championship at Quail Hollow serves as a pivotal event before the U.S. Open, narrowing its field to the top 60 players worldwide. Reed narrowly missed last year's U.S. Open, snapping his 41 consecutive major streak. His 2023 season outside LIV Golf shines with four top-10 finishes, signaling remarkable resilience.

Apart from Reed's strides, golf innovate with pace-of-play advancements on the PGA and Korn Ferry Tours. Additionally, Bryson DeChambeau's bunker accomplishment at Pinehurst earned him a commemorative plaque, juxtaposing Reed's, McIlroy's, and DeChambeau's extraordinary golfing chapters of recent years.

