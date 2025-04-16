Left Menu

Patrick Reed: On the Verge of Golfing Greatness

Patrick Reed's strong performance at the Masters elevated him to No. 49 in world rankings, ensuring participation in upcoming major golf tournaments. His journey highlights trials with a cold putter, LIV Golf rankings, and assessments. Meanwhile, PGA Tour faces innovations with pace-of-play trials and Bryson DeChambeau's recognition at Pinehurst.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Augusta | Updated: 16-04-2025 09:19 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 09:19 IST
Patrick Reed: On the Verge of Golfing Greatness
Patrick Reed found himself laser-focused on his underperforming putter during the Masters, yet his robust finish allowed him to climb to No. 49 in the global rankings. This new standing secures him a spot in the upcoming PGA Championship, offering another opportunity to garner ranking points, crucial since LIV Golf doesn't provide them.

The upcoming PGA Championship at Quail Hollow serves as a pivotal event before the U.S. Open, narrowing its field to the top 60 players worldwide. Reed narrowly missed last year's U.S. Open, snapping his 41 consecutive major streak. His 2023 season outside LIV Golf shines with four top-10 finishes, signaling remarkable resilience.

Apart from Reed's strides, golf innovate with pace-of-play advancements on the PGA and Korn Ferry Tours. Additionally, Bryson DeChambeau's bunker accomplishment at Pinehurst earned him a commemorative plaque, juxtaposing Reed's, McIlroy's, and DeChambeau's extraordinary golfing chapters of recent years.

