Rahm's Ryder Cup Future in Jeopardy Amidst LIV Golf Controversy

Jon Rahm's participation in the 2027 Ryder Cup could be in doubt as he was not among the LIV Golf players granted permission by the DP World Tour to participate while retaining membership. Rahm faces fines for LIV participation, and non-compliance may exclude him from selection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 19:07 IST
Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm's place in the 2027 Ryder Cup might be at risk after the DP World Tour did not include him among the eight LIV Golf players permitted to participate without losing membership. Rahm, a former world champion, faces substantial fines for participating in LIV events without authorization.

European players who aren't compliant with DP World Tour regulations, such as paying fines, risk becoming ineligible for Ryder Cup selection. The players allowed to retain their membership must fulfill certain conditions, including paying outstanding penalties and engaging in further tour-related activities.

The selected players receiving dispensation are Laurie Canter, Thomas Detry, Tyrrell Hatton, Tom McKibbin, Adrian Meronk, Victor Perez, David ⁠Puig, and ​Elvis Smylie. They have until 2026 to meet all conditions to avoid disciplinary consequences, further impacting Rahm's potential Ryder Cup appearance.

