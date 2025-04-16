Mary Fowler Joins List of WSL Stars Sidelined by ACL Injuries

Mary Fowler, a key player for Manchester City in the Women's Super League, has become the latest athlete to suffer a rupture to her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), the club confirmed this week.

The 22-year-old midfielder who has contributed significantly to her team's current season, will now join Chelsea's Kadeisha Buchanan, Liverpool's Sofie Lundgaard, and Everton's Inma Gabarro on the injury list due to similar issues.

Research highlights that women are significantly more prone to ACL injuries compared to men, coupled with challenges in making a full recovery. As women athletes face increasing workloads without adequate rest, injury rates continue to rise.

