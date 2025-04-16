Mary Fowler Joins List of WSL Stars Sidelined by ACL Injuries
Mary Fowler, a Manchester City footballer, has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury. Fowler joins other prominent players affected by similar injuries this season, raising concerns about injury rates in women's soccer. Contributing factors include increased workload, inadequate rest, and gender disparity in recovery potential.
Mary Fowler, a key player for Manchester City in the Women's Super League, has become the latest athlete to suffer a rupture to her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), the club confirmed this week.
The 22-year-old midfielder who has contributed significantly to her team's current season, will now join Chelsea's Kadeisha Buchanan, Liverpool's Sofie Lundgaard, and Everton's Inma Gabarro on the injury list due to similar issues.
Research highlights that women are significantly more prone to ACL injuries compared to men, coupled with challenges in making a full recovery. As women athletes face increasing workloads without adequate rest, injury rates continue to rise.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Erling Haaland's Ankle Woes: A Setback for Manchester City
Erling Haaland's Injury Woes: Manchester City Struggles Continue
De Bruyne's Farewell to Manchester City: An Emotional Departure
Kevin De Bruyne Bids Farewell to Manchester City: End of an Era
Kevin De Bruyne Bids Farewell to Manchester City