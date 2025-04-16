Left Menu

Mary Fowler Joins List of WSL Stars Sidelined by ACL Injuries

Mary Fowler, a Manchester City footballer, has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury. Fowler joins other prominent players affected by similar injuries this season, raising concerns about injury rates in women's soccer. Contributing factors include increased workload, inadequate rest, and gender disparity in recovery potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 15:45 IST
Mary Fowler, a key player for Manchester City in the Women's Super League, has become the latest athlete to suffer a rupture to her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), the club confirmed this week.

The 22-year-old midfielder who has contributed significantly to her team's current season, will now join Chelsea's Kadeisha Buchanan, Liverpool's Sofie Lundgaard, and Everton's Inma Gabarro on the injury list due to similar issues.

Research highlights that women are significantly more prone to ACL injuries compared to men, coupled with challenges in making a full recovery. As women athletes face increasing workloads without adequate rest, injury rates continue to rise.

