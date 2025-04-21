Left Menu

Colab Platforms' Game-Changing Move into India's Predictive Gaming Market

Colab Platforms Limited, a leading sports-tech company listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange, announces an interim dividend of 0.5% per equity share and enters the ₹50,000+ crore Predictive Gaming industry. This strategic expansion aims to harness the company's technological prowess to engage users and boost revenue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 16:27 IST
New Delhi, April 21, 2025: Colab Platforms Limited, a prominent sports-tech company listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange, announced today an interim dividend of 0.5% per equity share. The record date is set for April 24, 2025, with payments due by May 16, 2025.

The announcement follows the company's strategic entry into India's rapidly expanding ₹50,000+ crore Predictive Gaming sector earlier this month. With over 50 million current users, the industry is projected to generate revenues surpassing ₹1,000 crore in the 2024-25 fiscal year.

Colab Platforms plans to leverage its sports technology expertise to deploy advanced analytics and intuitive interfaces, aiming to enhance user engagement while adhering strictly to regulatory standards. This move not only showcases Colab's financial strength but also aligns with its growth strategy in a high-potential market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

