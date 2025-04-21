Colab Platforms' Game-Changing Move into India's Predictive Gaming Market

New Delhi, April 21, 2025: Colab Platforms Limited, a prominent sports-tech company listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange, announced today an interim dividend of 0.5% per equity share. The record date is set for April 24, 2025, with payments due by May 16, 2025.

The announcement follows the company's strategic entry into India's rapidly expanding ₹50,000+ crore Predictive Gaming sector earlier this month. With over 50 million current users, the industry is projected to generate revenues surpassing ₹1,000 crore in the 2024-25 fiscal year.

Colab Platforms plans to leverage its sports technology expertise to deploy advanced analytics and intuitive interfaces, aiming to enhance user engagement while adhering strictly to regulatory standards. This move not only showcases Colab's financial strength but also aligns with its growth strategy in a high-potential market.

