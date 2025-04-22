Burnley and Leeds March into Premier League After Dramatic Championship Finale

In an exhilarating climax to the Championship season, Burnley triumphed over Sheffield United with a 2-1 victory, guaranteeing their promotion to the Premier League alongside Leeds United. Burnley's win not only sealed their fate but also ensured that Leeds advanced automatically.

On an electrifying day for Leeds, they dismantled Stoke City in a 6-0 rout, propelling them to the top of the Championship with 94 points. Leeds' victory meant that Burnley merely needed to avoid defeat to Sheffield United to confirm their promotion, which they secured thanks to Josh Brownhill's double strike.

As Leeds prepares to rejoin the Premier League after last season's relegation, the battle for playoff spots heats up. Sheffield United, left with 86 points, aims for promotion through the playoffs. Meanwhile, Sunderland, despite a 1-0 loss to Blackburn, secures a playoff spot, with Bristol City's position remaining precarious.

(With inputs from agencies.)