Italy Pauses Sporting Spirit: A Tribute to Pope Francis

In a mark of respect, the Italian national Olympic committee, abbreviated as CONI, has called for the suspension of all sports events on Saturday, coinciding with Pope Francis' funeral.

Amidst Italy's government-declared five days of mourning, CONI has asked for a suspension of Saturday's sports events and a moment of silence at other ongoing activities.

The late pope, who passed away on Monday at age 88, was renowned as a fervent soccer fan. Saturday's significant Serie A games, featuring Inter Milan and Roma, are slated for potential rescheduling.

(With inputs from agencies.)