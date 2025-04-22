Italy Pauses Sporting Spirit: A Tribute to Pope Francis
The Italian national Olympic committee, known as CONI, has requested the suspension of sports events on Saturday in honor of Pope Francis' funeral. Following Italy's government declaration of national mourning, CONI has also called for a minute of silence during other sports activities, including Serie A matches.
In a mark of respect, the Italian national Olympic committee, abbreviated as CONI, has called for the suspension of all sports events on Saturday, coinciding with Pope Francis' funeral.
Amidst Italy's government-declared five days of mourning, CONI has asked for a suspension of Saturday's sports events and a moment of silence at other ongoing activities.
The late pope, who passed away on Monday at age 88, was renowned as a fervent soccer fan. Saturday's significant Serie A games, featuring Inter Milan and Roma, are slated for potential rescheduling.
