Cricket Community Mourns Terror Attack with Somber IPL Tribute

The BCCI expresses deep sorrow over the Pahalgam terror attack deaths, condemning the act strongly. To honor victims, IPL players will wear black armbands, with a minute of silence before the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Mumbai Indians match. Leaders unite in mourning, while Kashmir observes a shutdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 15:12 IST
Cricket Community Mourns Terror Attack with Somber IPL Tribute
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia has expressed profound shock and grief over the fatal terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. "The cricketing community is deeply stunned and anguished by the tragic loss of innocent lives in this gruesome terror attack. On behalf of the BCCI, we vehemently condemn this horrific act and extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families," Saikia said in an official statement.

In commemoration of the victims, BCCI sources informed ANI that during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, players and umpires will don black armbands. A minute of silence will precede the match at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, and there will be no cheerleaders or fireworks, as a mark of respect.

Elsewhere, in Srinagar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to the victims by meeting their families and laying a wreath. The attack has plunged the Kashmir Valley and the nation into collective grief, prompting a shutdown in the region. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, upon returning from Saudi Arabia, held a high-level briefing to address the situation and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

