Bizarre Brain-Fade: Ishan Kishan's Unfathomable Walkout

In a match that saw Sunrisers Hyderabad's playoff ambitions falter once more, the focus shifted to a mystifying moment involving their batter Ishan Kishan. In a bizarre incident during their defeat to the Mumbai Indians, Kishan proceeded to walk off the field despite neither an appeal from the bowler nor a signal from the umpire.

Kishan, who came to the crease after Hyderabad lost opener Travis Head early, attempted a leg glance and began to leave the pitch as the umpire was poised to signal a wide. Surprising both teammates and opponents, the decision was abruptly changed, deeming him caught behind despite video replays later contradicting the umpire's call.

Experts like former Indian opener Virender Sehwag labeled it a 'brain-fade' moment. The incident left fans and players alike questioning what Kishan heard or felt triggered his decision. Meanwhile, the victory propelled Mumbai Indians into the third position, while Hyderabad's league standing continues to dwindle.

(With inputs from agencies.)