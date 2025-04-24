Left Menu

Kujur's Record-Breaking Sprint and Chithravel's Triple Jump Shine at National Meet

Animesh Kujur set a new national record and became the Asian season leader in the men's 200m race at the National Federation Senior Athletics Competition, while Praveen Chithravel equaled his national record in triple jump, qualifying for the World Championships. The event saw multiple impressive performances in various athletics disciplines.

Updated: 24-04-2025 20:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's Animesh Kujur stormed into the record books with a blistering 200m sprint, clocking 20.40 seconds, setting a new national mark and taking the Asian season leaderboard by storm at the National Federation Senior Athletics Competition.

Praveen Chithravel made his mark in the triple jump, equaling his national record of 17.37m, thus booking his ticket to the upcoming World Championships in Tokyo. His leap reaffirms his status as a top contender on the international stage.

The meet also highlighted stellar performances across various disciplines, including a tactical win by Sanjivani Jadhav in the women's 5,000m and a surprising victory by Samardeep Singh Gill in men's shot put. Athletes showcased exceptional skills, pushing the limits of national athletics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

