Isack Hadjar: Formula One's North African Trailblazer

Formula One newcomer Isack Hadjar proudly displays the French and Algerian flags in his room, embodying his dual heritage.

Born in Paris to Algerian parents, Hadjar competes with a French license, bringing unique representation to the sport with his North African roots. As the first Arab Formula One driver, he acknowledges the significance, despite it going unnoticed by many.

His journey involves early struggles, including a frustrating debut in Melbourne. Still, significant performances have marked him as an upcoming star, eager to honor and elevate the recognition of legendary racers like Alain Prost.

