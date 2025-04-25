SRH and CSK Clash for Survival in Crucial IPL Showdown

In a critical Indian Premier League match, Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain, Pat Cummins, opted to bowl first against the faltering Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk Stadium on Friday. With both teams languishing at the bottom of the standings, the pressure is on as SRH and CSK battle to avoid the wooden spoon and potential elimination.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, currently sitting at ninth place, introduced Kamindu Mendis into their lineup as they aim for a much-needed victory. SRH skipper Cummins expressed confidence in his team, despite recent setbacks, and highlighted the importance of adapting to the new venue. "If the wicket is good, we're backing them to get a big total," Cummins stated.

Chennai Super Kings, helmed by MS Dhoni, made significant changes, including the debut of young South African batter Dewald Brevis. Facing immense pressure, Dhoni acknowledged the influence of pressure on his team and emphasized a focus on process and execution as critical to their strategy moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)