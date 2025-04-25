Referee Tensions Boil Over: Real Madrid's Boycott of Pre-Match Activities

Real Madrid opted out of pre-match events before their Copa del Rey final clash with Barcelona, following an emotional press conference by referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea.

The referee expressed distress over criticism from Real's in-house channel, RMTV, seeing the situation as a conflict of interest, although no formal request to replace the officials was made.

Amid ongoing pressure, referees have signaled possible action to address these challenges, while Barcelona manager Hansi Flick calls for protection of all involved in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)