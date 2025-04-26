Left Menu

Kamindu Mendis Shines in SRH's Victory over CSK

Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Daniel Vettori lauded Kamindu Mendis's remarkable performance in their IPL match against Chennai Super Kings. Mendis's prowess against spin and versatile bowling skills were pivotal. SRH capitalized on winning the toss and tackling the dew, securing a five-wicket triumph, moving to eighth in the standings.

Updated: 26-04-2025 10:05 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 10:05 IST
SRH head coach Daniel Vettori (Photo: IPL/BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) head coach, Daniel Vettori, expressed admiration for all-rounder Kamindu Mendis following the team's victory against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during their IPL clash on Friday. Vettori highlighted Mendis's selection, pointing to the player's competence in tackling spin on this particular surface, alongside his aggressive batting approach and shot variety.

Vettori also commended Mendis's bowling prowess, emphasizing his unique ability to bowl with both arms. 'Mendis has been incredibly impressive with his skills,' Vettori noted during the post-match conference. 'His control and ability to vary pace showcase real talent, complementing his batting strengths.'

SRH's win was also attributed to the strategic advantage of winning the toss and choosing to bowl first, which helped mitigate dew conditions. Vettori remarked on the impact of Zeeshan's tactics in handling the wet ball during the first innings. Solid performances by Harshal Patel and Ishan Kishan further powered SRH to their five-wicket victory, positioning them eighth on the table.

Latest News

