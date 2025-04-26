Cycling Champion's Close Call: Alexy Faure-Prost's Recovery After Collision
French cyclist Alexy Faure-Prost was involved in a car accident during training, resulting in multiple injuries including fractures and a concussion. After a successful surgery, he is recovering at home. The incident happened just before the La Fleche Wallonne race, highlighting the dangers athletes face on the road.
In a startling incident, French cyclist Alexy Faure-Prost's training took a grim turn when a car crashed into him, causing significant injuries. Despite sustaining fractures and a concussion, the 21-year-old is on the mend after surgery, his team Intermarche–Wanty confirmed on Friday.
The accident occurred on the eve of the prestigious La Fleche Wallonne race. Faure-Prost, who recently switched teams, finished 10th in the previous year's Tour of Oman. The cyclist recounted on Instagram the memory loss and convulsions he experienced following the impact.
After spending two days in the hospital and undergoing a successful hand operation, Faure-Prost is recovering at home. Cycling enthusiasts are reminded of the sport's dangers and the importance of road safety, as encapsulated in Faure-Prost's words: 'Take care on the road.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
