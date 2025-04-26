Left Menu

Fabio Quartararo Stuns Marc Marquez to Take Spanish MotoGP Pole

Fabio Quartararo secured pole position at the Spanish MotoGP Grand Prix, breaking the lap record and defeating Marc Marquez. The 26-year-old Yamaha rider's late lap dashed Marquez's hopes of a fifth successive pole. Francesco Bagnaia finished third and completes the front row.

Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Spain

In a thrilling turn of events at the Spanish MotoGP Grand Prix, Fabio Quartararo outpaced crowd favorite Marc Marquez to seize the pole position. The Frenchman's remarkable performance broke the lap record at the Circuito de Jerez, sending shockwaves through the paddock late Saturday.

Quartararo, at 26, sprinted to a stunning time of one minute and 35.610 seconds, marking his first pole since 2022. His electrifying lap not only dethroned Marquez from his fifth consecutive pole ambition but also set the stage for a compelling race. Francesco Bagnaia completed the front row in third place.

Expressing his emotions, Quartararo shared, "It's a really special feeling to be in this position." As the MotoGP world awaits the weekend's main event, all eyes are on Marquez and Quartararo as they prepare for the much-anticipated sprint and main race showdowns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

