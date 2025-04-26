Karna Kadur Races Ahead at APRC India Round

The reigning national champion Karna Kadur and his co-driver Musa Sherif demonstrated their rally prowess at the FIA Asia Pacific Rally Championship's India Round, asserting dominance by leading in four of the five special stages on Saturday at the Madras International Circuit.

Kadur and Sherif, representing Arka Motorsports, successfully augmented their overnight lead against defending champions and teammates Harkrishan Wadia and Kunal Kashyap, seizing today's initial 4.9 km Special Stage 3, following up with the fastest time in the 19.2 km Special Stage 2, according to an FIA APRC press release.

Although temporarily losing 5.9 seconds in Special Stage 3, Karna Kadur returned to make remarkable gains in the Avisa and Track stages, securing the top position on Saturday's leaderboard. Meanwhile, Wadia and Kashyap trailed in second, with two-time national champion Amittrajit Ghosh and Ashwin Naik finishing third as issues plagued their fuel system. Impressively, the four leading positions were claimed by Arka Motorsports. The rally resumes today with five more stages to determine the overall victor.

