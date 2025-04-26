T20 Mumbai League 2025: Cricket's Resounding Comeback

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has announced an impressive lineup of mentors and head coaches for the much-anticipated T20 Mumbai League 2025. Set to return after a lengthy six-year break, this premier domestic franchise-based T20 league aims to reignite cricket fervor in the city. Scheduled between May 26 and June 8, the tournament will feature eight teams competing at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, as per the MCA's official statement.

Former cricket stalwarts Abhishek Nayar and Paras Mhambrey have been appointed as mentors for the Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals and ARCS Andheri respectively. Their extensive experience is anticipated to be instrumental in nurturing young talents this season. Adding to the excitement, the coaching roster includes veteran Mumbai names like Omkar Salvi (SoBo Mumbai Falcons), Rajesh Pawar (ARCS Andheri), Atul Ranade (Triumph Knights Mumbai North East), Amit Dani (Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals), Prashant Shetty (Eagle Thane Strikers), Pravin Tambe (North Mumbai Panthers) and Vinod Raghvan (Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs) leading their franchises. The head coach for the Namo Bandra Blasters will soon be named.

MCA's President, Ajinkya Naik, emphasized the association's commitment to empowering local coaches and support staff, seeking to enrich Mumbai and Indian cricket by fostering homegrown talent. This announcement comes on the heels of appointing India's captain Rohit Sharma as the official face of Season 3. The league has historically been a springboard for emerging stars like Shivam Dube and Tushar Deshpande. With over 2,800 player registrations, the quest to discover the next Indian cricket sensation is poised to begin. (ANI)

