Karsten Warholm Shines: New 300-Meter Hurdles Record at Diamond League

Norwegian athlete Karsten Warholm set a new unofficial world record in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 33.05 seconds at the Diamond League opener. The event will soon be an official record discipline. Concurrently, Olympic champions achieved notable wins across various track and field events.

Norwegian track star Karsten Warholm has once again etched his name in the record books. At the Diamond League's opening meet, Warholm clocked an impressive 33.05 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles, surpassing his former unofficial record by 0.21 seconds. This performance reaffirms his status as a leading force in hurdling, highlighted by his 2021 400-meter hurdles world record.

Remarkably, the 300-meter hurdles, while not an Olympic event, will soon be recognized as an official world-record discipline, as announced by World Athletics. Warholm expressed surprise at his ease through the last bend, attributing his success to maintaining consistent speed, even toward the race's conclusion.

In addition to Warholm's feat, the meet featured victories by Olympic champions such as Faith Kipyegon in the 1,000 meters and Mondo Duplantis in pole vault, reinforcing the meet as a showcase of elite athletic talent. Kipyegon's 2:29.21 finish brought her close to breaking a long-standing world record, underlining her exceptional form.

(With inputs from agencies.)

