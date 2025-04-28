Left Menu

Harshit Rana Misses Mentor Gambhir's Aura Amidst KKR's Struggles

Pacer Harshit Rana reminisces about the influence of mentor Gautam Gambhir during his breakthrough IPL season with Kolkata Knight Riders. Despite KKR's struggles this season, Rana emphasizes the team's strong Indian bowling lineup. He acknowledges challenges in personal performance and the absence of Gambhir's 'aura'.

Harshit Rana, Kolkata Knight Riders' promising pacer, expressed his longing for the "thrill and aura" of his mentor Gautam Gambhir amidst his team's current struggles. Rana credits Gambhir for a breakthrough IPL season, taking 19 wickets during KKR's 2024 title-winning campaign, and debuting for India across all formats.

Despite KKR's disappointing season with only six points and languishing in seventh place, Rana insists the team is not lacking, particularly praising the Indian bowling squad led by new coaches, including Abhishek Nayar. Rana believes Nayar's strategic mindset will be pivotal in improving team dynamics moving forward.

Rana remains determined to elevate his performance and aims to enhance his bowling efficiency, particularly focusing on reverse swing prowess. KKR hopes for revival against Delhi Capitals, with pitch reading deemed crucial by Rana in their upcoming match at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

