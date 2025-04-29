Ruediger's Road to Recovery: Real Madrid Defender Undergoes Knee Surgery

Recent developments from LaLiga confirm that Real Madrid defender Antonio Ruediger has successfully undergone knee surgery. The 32-year-old German international faced persistent knee issues, which led to this medical intervention.

The club released an official statement noting the surgery addressed a partial tear in his external meniscus. Ruediger is set to start his rehabilitation soon. Notably, the surgery follows a contentious event during the Copa del Rey final, where an altercation with the referee led to his dismissal.

Ruediger, who has apologized for his actions, may face a suspension ranging from four to 12 matches. With Real Madrid currently trailing Barcelona by four points in the league, the team is gearing up for Sunday's crucial match against Celta Vigo.

