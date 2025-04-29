Left Menu

Ruediger's Road to Recovery: Real Madrid Defender Undergoes Knee Surgery

Real Madrid's Antonio Ruediger has had knee surgery after ongoing issues. The defender, involved in a controversial Copa del Rey incident, could face a suspension. Despite the setback, Real Madrid aims to close the gap on league leaders with important games ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 16:06 IST
Ruediger's Road to Recovery: Real Madrid Defender Undergoes Knee Surgery

Recent developments from LaLiga confirm that Real Madrid defender Antonio Ruediger has successfully undergone knee surgery. The 32-year-old German international faced persistent knee issues, which led to this medical intervention.

The club released an official statement noting the surgery addressed a partial tear in his external meniscus. Ruediger is set to start his rehabilitation soon. Notably, the surgery follows a contentious event during the Copa del Rey final, where an altercation with the referee led to his dismissal.

Ruediger, who has apologized for his actions, may face a suspension ranging from four to 12 matches. With Real Madrid currently trailing Barcelona by four points in the league, the team is gearing up for Sunday's crucial match against Celta Vigo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025