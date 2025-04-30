Left Menu

Pip Hare Joins Canada Ocean Racing: New Era in Sailing

Pip Hare teams up with Canada Ocean Racing for the 2025 Ocean Race Europe. Led by Canadian skipper Scott Shawyer, the crew will sail a new foiling IMOCA yacht, promoting sustainability in marine sport. The race serves as a precursor to the 2027 round-the-world race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 16:03 IST
Pip Hare Joins Canada Ocean Racing: New Era in Sailing

Seasoned sailor Pip Hare has signed onto Canada Ocean Racing for the highly anticipated 2025 Ocean Race Europe. Joining forces with Canadian skipper Scott Shawyer, the team is gearing up to reveal their advanced foiling IMOCA yacht for the August competition.

This prestigious event, kicking off on August 10 in Kiel, Germany, makes its way through European ports before concluding in Montenegro on September 21. It not only challenges the team with its rigorous course but also sets the stage for the upcoming 2027 around-the-world race.

Incorporating cutting-edge technology and a diverse crew, the race emphasizes sustainability and innovation. Shawyer expressed enthusiasm over having Hare on board, highlighting her competitive spirit and experience as critical assets to the team's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025