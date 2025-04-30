Pip Hare Joins Canada Ocean Racing: New Era in Sailing

Seasoned sailor Pip Hare has signed onto Canada Ocean Racing for the highly anticipated 2025 Ocean Race Europe. Joining forces with Canadian skipper Scott Shawyer, the team is gearing up to reveal their advanced foiling IMOCA yacht for the August competition.

This prestigious event, kicking off on August 10 in Kiel, Germany, makes its way through European ports before concluding in Montenegro on September 21. It not only challenges the team with its rigorous course but also sets the stage for the upcoming 2027 around-the-world race.

Incorporating cutting-edge technology and a diverse crew, the race emphasizes sustainability and innovation. Shawyer expressed enthusiasm over having Hare on board, highlighting her competitive spirit and experience as critical assets to the team's success.

