Rajasthan Royals' Skipper in Recovery: Sanju Samson's Daily Progress Unveiled

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson is under daily observation due to a side strain, confirmed head coach Rahul Dravid. The injury has sidelined him from important matches, including an upcoming game against Mumbai Indians. The team prioritizes his long-term recovery over rushing his return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 18:57 IST
Sanju Samson
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Royals' coach Rahul Dravid has confirmed that the team's captain Sanju Samson is being monitored daily after a side strain injury. Samson has missed several matches, including upcoming key games, due to this injury.

Dravid emphasized the careful approach being taken with Samson's recovery, noting that the team does not want to jeopardize his long-term health for a short-term return.

Despite recovering from a prior finger injury, Samson's absence continues as the Royals prioritize a cautious path forward, ensuring he receives the best care and avoiding further complications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

