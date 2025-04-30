Rajasthan Royals' Skipper in Recovery: Sanju Samson's Daily Progress Unveiled

Rajasthan Royals' coach Rahul Dravid has confirmed that the team's captain Sanju Samson is being monitored daily after a side strain injury. Samson has missed several matches, including upcoming key games, due to this injury.

Dravid emphasized the careful approach being taken with Samson's recovery, noting that the team does not want to jeopardize his long-term health for a short-term return.

Despite recovering from a prior finger injury, Samson's absence continues as the Royals prioritize a cautious path forward, ensuring he receives the best care and avoiding further complications.

(With inputs from agencies.)