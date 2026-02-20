Left Menu

Colgate Reinvents Oral Health with Rahul Dravid: The Hidden Edge in Sports

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited partners with cricket legend Rahul Dravid as the new brand ambassador for Colgate Total, emphasizing oral health as a key factor in athletic performance. The campaign highlights the importance of small, healthy choices for peak performance, showcasing Colgate's advanced technology in preventing dental problems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-02-2026 17:55 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 17:55 IST
In a strategic move aimed at transforming India's oral care landscape, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited has appointed cricket icon Rahul Dravid as the brand ambassador for Colgate Total. This collaboration signals a shift from the traditional view of oral hygiene to a performance-boosting ritual crucial for athletes.

Scientific evidence underscores the mouth's role as a vital entry point to the body, with oral germs influencing cardiovascular and musculoskeletal systems, potentially detracting from athletic prowess. Rahul Dravid, a long-time advocate for marginal gains, underscores the cumulative effect of disciplined choices like oral health on an athlete's performance.

The new campaign, powered by cutting-edge Dual Zinc + Arginine technology, aims to educate consumers about the 1% performance enhancement possible through superior oral care. Colgate's outreach not only elevates dental hygiene to a performance variable but also reaffirms its dedication to innovative, science-backed health solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

