Mehidy Hasan's Heroics: A Century, A Five-For, And A Historic Win

Mehidy Hasan scored a century and took five wickets, leading Bangladesh to a victory over Zimbabwe by an innings and 106 runs. This achievement makes him the third Bangladeshi and 39th in the world to reach both feats in a single match. Bangladesh leveled the series 1-1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chattogram | Updated: 30-04-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 20:26 IST
Mehidy Hasan
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In an extraordinary display of cricketing prowess, Mehidy Hasan led Bangladesh to a decisive victory over Zimbabwe by an innings and 106 runs during their second and final test on Wednesday. Hasan's standout performances included scoring a century and taking five wickets, marking him as the third Bangladeshi cricketer and the 39th globally to achieve these feats in a single match.

Bangladesh began their innings at 191 for 7, with Hasan guiding them to 444, a 217-run lead. His unbeaten innings scored 104, supported by Taijul Islam and debutant Tanzim Hasan, who contributed to vital partnerships that set the stage for a victory. In their bowling attack, Hasan's 5 for 32, alongside Taijul's contributions, restricted Zimbabwe to 111, securing the test match win.

Despite losing the first test of the series, Bangladesh's victory here allowed them to draw the series 1-1. The Zimbabwean batters, struggling against the spin attack, found their only solace in Ben Curran's resistance. As both teams look forward to future series, the match provided important learning experiences and highlighted Mehidy Hasan's heroic performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

