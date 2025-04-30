Goal Rush: FC Goa Dominates Mohun Bagan to Secure Kalinga Super Cup Final Spot

FC Goa displayed a dominant performance, defeating Mohun Bagan SG 3-1 in the Kalinga Super Cup semi-final on Wednesday. Iker Guarrotxena and Borja Herrera scored pivotal second-half goals to secure a place in the final.

Brison Fernandes opened the scoring for Goa in the 20th minute, capitalizing on a set-piece. Mohun Bagan quickly equalized, but Goa's relentless pressure and strategic gameplay soon overwhelmed the opposition.

A controversial penalty decision favored Goa as Guarrotxena converted successfully. Borja Herrera's corner further increased the lead, sealing Goa's spot in the final. Despite Mohun Bagan's missed opportunity to shorten the gap, FC Goa emerged as deserving winners.

(With inputs from agencies.)