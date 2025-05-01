Left Menu

Ronaldo and Al-Nassr's Heartache in Saudi Arabian Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo's quest for a major trophy in Saudi Arabia continues after Al-Nassr lost 3-2 to Kawasaki Frontale in the Asian Champions League semifinals. Despite Ronaldo's efforts, Al-Nassr fell short, while Kawasaki advanced to face Al-Ahli in the final, both vying for their first continental title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jeddah | Updated: 01-05-2025 09:29 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 09:29 IST
Ronaldo and Al-Nassr's Heartache in Saudi Arabian Soccer
Ronaldo
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo's pursuit of a significant trophy in Saudi Arabian football remains unfulfilled as Al-Nassr suffers a narrow 3-2 defeat to Japan's Kawasaki Frontale in the Asian Champions League semifinals.

The 40-year-old, who joined the Riyadh-based club in December 2022, had several scoring opportunities but couldn't find the net.

Despite rallying late, Al-Nassr was unable to secure an equalizer, as Kawasaki advanced to the final to face fellow Saudi team Al-Ahli, both seeking their maiden continental crown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025