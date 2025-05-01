Ronaldo and Al-Nassr's Heartache in Saudi Arabian Soccer
Cristiano Ronaldo's quest for a major trophy in Saudi Arabia continues after Al-Nassr lost 3-2 to Kawasaki Frontale in the Asian Champions League semifinals. Despite Ronaldo's efforts, Al-Nassr fell short, while Kawasaki advanced to face Al-Ahli in the final, both vying for their first continental title.
- Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo's pursuit of a significant trophy in Saudi Arabian football remains unfulfilled as Al-Nassr suffers a narrow 3-2 defeat to Japan's Kawasaki Frontale in the Asian Champions League semifinals.
The 40-year-old, who joined the Riyadh-based club in December 2022, had several scoring opportunities but couldn't find the net.
Despite rallying late, Al-Nassr was unable to secure an equalizer, as Kawasaki advanced to the final to face fellow Saudi team Al-Ahli, both seeking their maiden continental crown.
