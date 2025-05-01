Ronaldo and Al-Nassr's Heartache in Saudi Arabian Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo's pursuit of a significant trophy in Saudi Arabian football remains unfulfilled as Al-Nassr suffers a narrow 3-2 defeat to Japan's Kawasaki Frontale in the Asian Champions League semifinals.

The 40-year-old, who joined the Riyadh-based club in December 2022, had several scoring opportunities but couldn't find the net.

Despite rallying late, Al-Nassr was unable to secure an equalizer, as Kawasaki advanced to the final to face fellow Saudi team Al-Ahli, both seeking their maiden continental crown.

(With inputs from agencies.)