BCCI not recognised as NSF: Sports Minister Mandaviya in Lok Sabha

The BCCI is not a recognised National Sports Federation (NSF), Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stated in the Lok Sabha on Monday, reiterating a long-held status that is expected to change once the new National Sports Governance Act comes into effect next year.

Mandaviya was responding to a query from Trinamool Congress' Kolkata Dakshin representative Mala Roy.

Roy asked whether the Government intends to take control of big sports bodies such as the BCCI and the cash-strapped All India Football Federation (AIFF) for their ''proper and smooth functioning.'' Mandaviya reiterated that National Sports Federations (NSFs) are voluntary bodies, which are expected to follow ''healthy management practices.'' ''Further, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is not recognised as a National Sports Federation (NSF),'' Mandaviya said.

The National Sports Governance Act was passed in August this year and its rules are set to be notified soon. Mandaviya has promised full-scale implementation of the act early next year.

It has the provision for a National Sports Board (NSB) to create a stringent system of accountability and all NSFs will have to attain NSB's recognition for access to central government funding.

The BCCI has not been a recognised NSF so far as it is not reliant on government funding.

However, it will have to register itself as an NSF once the new Act comes into effect given that cricket has become an Olympic sport, which is set for a debut in the 2028 Games in the T20 format.

The Ministry has already provided some relief to the Board when it comes to provisions related to the Right to Information Act that will be applicable on NSFs under the new act.

It has amended the RTI-related provision in the act, placing only those bodies under its ambit which rely on government grants and assistance.

The RTI has been a thorny issue for the BCCI, which has steadfastly opposed coming under it as the Board is not dependent on government funds unlike a majority of other NSFs.

In the Lok Sabha on Monday, the Minister also said that accounts of the NSFs receiving annual grant of more than Rs. one crore are subject to audit by the Comptroller & Auditor General (CAG) of India.

