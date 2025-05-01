India's Rising Stars: Patel and Bhoi Shine at WESC
Danial Patel and Tejaskumar Bhoi will represent India in the Waves Esports Championship. They secured their spots after winning the India leg with 35,000 participants. Patel competes in eFootball against international players, while Bhoi takes on rivals in the World Cricket Championship 3 category.
India's Danial Patel and Tejaskumar Bhoi are set to showcase their skills on a global stage at the Waves Esports Championship, organized by the Esports Federation of India.
Following their triumphs in the fiercely contested India leg of the championship, which saw participation from 35,000 competitors, the duo has advanced to the international phase.
Patel, who claimed victory in eFootball, will compete against challengers from Malaysia, Laos, and Thailand, while Bhoi, who excelled in World Cricket Championship 3, will face opponents from Nepal and Sri Lanka.
