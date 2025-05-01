India's Rising Stars: Patel and Bhoi Shine at WESC

India's Danial Patel and Tejaskumar Bhoi are set to showcase their skills on a global stage at the Waves Esports Championship, organized by the Esports Federation of India.

Following their triumphs in the fiercely contested India leg of the championship, which saw participation from 35,000 competitors, the duo has advanced to the international phase.

Patel, who claimed victory in eFootball, will compete against challengers from Malaysia, Laos, and Thailand, while Bhoi, who excelled in World Cricket Championship 3, will face opponents from Nepal and Sri Lanka.

(With inputs from agencies.)