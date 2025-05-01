Retired ICC Match Referee David Boon Reflects on Challenges and Legacy

David Boon, the just-retired ICC match referee, has opened up about the significant challenges he faced during his 14-year tenure. Known for officiating an impressive 87 Tests, 183 ODIs, and 119 T20Is in the men's game, Boon particularly identified ball tampering and security threats as the most confronting issues.

Reflecting on his career, the 64-year-old former Australian opener noted that each day presented new challenges, such as timing and pace of play. As he moves on to become a director at Cricket Australia, Boon's association with cricket remains strong.

His long-lasting impact on the game was highlighted by ICC chairperson Jay Shah, who praised Boon's professionalism and integrity as setting a benchmark for match officials worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)