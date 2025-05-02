Rising Stars Sam Cook and Jordan Cox Join England for Zimbabwe Test

In a strategic move, England has unveiled its squad for the upcoming test match against Zimbabwe, introducing fresh talents Sam Cook and Jordan Cox. The announcement, made on Friday by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), reveals a 13-player list for the one-off test slated for May 22 at Trent Bridge.

This match is noteworthy as it represents Zimbabwe's return to test cricket in England after a 22-year hiatus, signaling the commencement of the English summer season. Unfortunately, England's pace arsenal has been hit hard by injuries, with seasoned players like Mark Wood and Chris Woakes sidelined.

Despite injury setbacks, the squad sees the return of Captain Ben Stokes post-hamstring surgery. With established players and rising stars like Cook, who impressed during the England Lions tour, England prepares for formidable upcoming series against India and Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)