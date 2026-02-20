Left Menu

Christine Lagarde Commits to ECB Presidency Amidst Resignation Rumors

Christine Lagarde has declared her intention to complete her term as ECB President despite speculation of an early resignation to influence the selection of her successor before France's presidential election. She emphasizes her commitment to financial stability and the strength of the euro.

Updated: 20-02-2026 10:25 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 10:25 IST
Christine Lagarde, the current president of the European Central Bank (ECB), has reiterated her commitment to completing her term amid rumors of an early resignation. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, she emphasized her resolve to stabilize Europe's economy and ensure a strong euro foundation.

Speculation arose after the Financial Times reported Lagarde's possible departure in anticipation of next year's French presidential election, which would allow outgoing French President Emmanuel Macron to influence the choice of her successor. However, Lagarde has assured fellow policymakers of her continued focus on ECB responsibilities.

Lagarde also hinted at her next steps post-presidency, mentioning the World Economic Forum as one potential avenue. She remains dedicated to her mission of financial stability and euro protection, setting a clear path for her tenure's remainder.

