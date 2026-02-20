Left Menu

Euro Zone Bonds Surge Amid ECB Leadership Speculation and US-Iran Tensions

Euro zone government bonds marked a second weekly decline amid ECB leadership speculation and rising US-Iran tensions. German 10-year yields are set for their largest monthly drop in nearly a year. ECB President Lagarde confirmed her eight-year term plans, yet ambiguity over her successor persists.

Euro zone government bonds are observing a second consecutive weekly decline, driven by speculation surrounding the ECB's leadership and escalating geopolitical tensions involving the US and Iran. While euro zone bonds continue to surpass US Treasuries in performance, US yields rose post a Supreme Court ruling against Trump's tariff powers.

German 10-year yields are poised for a 2 basis point weekly drop, adding to February's total decline, the steepest since the previous April. As Bund yields, key indicators for the euro zone, hit recent lows, ECB President Christine Lagarde asserted her commitment to her current term amid successor speculations.

Concurrently, concerns over increased US military activity in the Middle East, coupled with ongoing nuclear dialogues with Iran, highlight the geopolitical risks influencing bond markets. Euro zone business activity has exceeded forecasts, and the safety of German debt is increasingly preferred amidst potential upheaval.

