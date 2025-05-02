Left Menu

Grande Scratched from Kentucky Derby on Eve of Race

Grande, a horse from Repole Stable, has been withdrawn from the Kentucky Derby due to a foot bruise. This decision was made by veterinarians despite improvements, prioritizing the horse's safety and welfare. Owner Mike Repole expressed confusion over the criteria used for such decisions.

Updated: 02-05-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 19:52 IST
Grande, a horse belonging to Repole Stable, has been pulled from the Kentucky Derby, the first event of the prestigious U.S. thoroughbred racing's Triple Crown. This decision was announced on Friday after renowned trainer Todd Pletcher revealed that the horse was suffering from a foot bruise.

The colt's withdrawal marks another setback for the Derby, coming just after Bob Baffert's horse, Rodriguez, was also scratched due to a similar issue. Grande, described as a lightly-raced dark bay colt, had achieved two wins in just three races prior to this incident.

Stable owner Mike Repole mentioned that Grande had been dealing with a 'slight cracked heel' that was showing signs of improvement. However, the decision to withdraw was ultimately made by veterinarians. "We prioritize the safety and welfare of these Thoroughbreds," Repole stated, expressing bewilderment over the criteria used by veterinarians to make such crucial decisions.

