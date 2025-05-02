Storms Interrupt Byron Nelson as Scottie Scheffler Holds Lead

Scottie Scheffler held the lead at the Byron Nelson tournament when a weather delay halted proceedings midway through his second round. Scheffler, a hometown favorite from Texas, had just sunk a 10-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th to pull ahead by two shots.

The interruption came as rain followed Wednesday's significant downpour, impacting the TPC Craig Ranch course. Scheffler started strong with a 10-under 61 on Thursday and was solid in his second-round efforts until the delay.

Other competitors like Patton Kizzire and Will Gordon were trailing by three shots when play stopped. Defending champion Taylor Pendrith struggled, sitting just 2 over for the day. Despite the delays, fans and players remain optimistic as weather conditions stabilize.

(With inputs from agencies.)