Storms Interrupt Byron Nelson as Scottie Scheffler Holds Lead

Scottie Scheffler maintains his lead at the Byron Nelson with a weather delay interrupting play midway through his second round. The tournament sees heavy rains continuing from earlier in the week, impacting play as competitors struggle to keep pace. Scheffler's hometown fan support keeps spirits high despite the interruptions.

Scottie Scheffler held the lead at the Byron Nelson tournament when a weather delay halted proceedings midway through his second round. Scheffler, a hometown favorite from Texas, had just sunk a 10-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th to pull ahead by two shots.

The interruption came as rain followed Wednesday's significant downpour, impacting the TPC Craig Ranch course. Scheffler started strong with a 10-under 61 on Thursday and was solid in his second-round efforts until the delay.

Other competitors like Patton Kizzire and Will Gordon were trailing by three shots when play stopped. Defending champion Taylor Pendrith struggled, sitting just 2 over for the day. Despite the delays, fans and players remain optimistic as weather conditions stabilize.

