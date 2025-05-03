Left Menu

Subhasish Bose: India's Football Defender of the Year Shines Bright

Subhasish Bose, defender for India and Mohun Bagan Super Giant, has been named AIFF Men's Player of the Year after a remarkable season. Bose was instrumental in securing both the ISL League Shield and Championship, scoring six goals. He is also applauding advancements in India's football infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 10:23 IST
Subhasish Bose (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a distinguished recognition of his contributions to Indian football, Subhasish Bose, the defender for India and Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG), has been honored as the AIFF Men's Player of the Year. Celebrating one of the best seasons of his professional career, Bose joins a select list of defenders to receive this esteemed accolade.

The 29-year-old captain played a crucial role in leading MBSG to victory in both the Indian Super League (ISL) League Shield and the ISL Championship title during the 2024-25 season. With over a decade in Indian football under his belt, Bose expressed delight at finally capturing this individual honor. "I have been playing professional football for 10-12 years, and from then on I knew that someday I would win this award," Bose stated, reflecting on his career milestone.

Bose's versatility was on full display this past season, with significant contributions not only in defense but also in attack, where he managed to score six goals for his team, the Mariners. His performance underscores a broader development in Indian football, which Bose attributes partly to the improved infrastructure, particularly in Odisha. "The Odisha Government is pushing sports forward, and all the facilities are very good here," he noted, adding optimism about the future prospects for younger players. Bose is also celebrating being the first player from West Bengal to win this award since Syed Rahim Nabi in 2012.

(With inputs from agencies.)

