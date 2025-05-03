Nail-Biting Race at 60th Long Beach Yacht Club Congressional Cup

The battle for the last semi-final slots at the 60th Long Beach Yacht Club Congressional Cup is intensifying, with four teams separated by just a single point. Only two flights remain in the double round-robin stage, turning the prestigious event into a nerve-racking spectacle.

Johnie Berntsson, the 2009 champion, made a powerful comeback, securing six wins from seven races in the second round-robin. Berntsson's victory over local favorite Dave Hood was crucial, elevating him into a fifth-place tie with Björn Hansen. Berntsson expressed optimism about his team's progress, aiming for continued improvement to reach the finals.

Australia's Cole Tapper and the USA's Hood are tied for third, with two races per team remaining. Saturday's matches will prove decisive, with crucial encounters involving Eric Monnin and Chris Poole that will shape the final standings. Spectators gathered to witness an exciting Junior Congressional Cup, where young sailors paired with skippers for a thrilling race.

(With inputs from agencies.)