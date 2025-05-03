Left Menu

Nail-Biting Race at 60th Long Beach Yacht Club Congressional Cup

Four teams vie for the remaining semi-final spots at the 60th Long Beach Yacht Club Congressional Cup. A single point separates the skippers as they enter the final double round-robin stage, making every race critical. The event is celebrated for shaping modern yacht racing rules.

Updated: 03-05-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 13:48 IST
Nail-Biting Race at 60th Long Beach Yacht Club Congressional Cup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The battle for the last semi-final slots at the 60th Long Beach Yacht Club Congressional Cup is intensifying, with four teams separated by just a single point. Only two flights remain in the double round-robin stage, turning the prestigious event into a nerve-racking spectacle.

Johnie Berntsson, the 2009 champion, made a powerful comeback, securing six wins from seven races in the second round-robin. Berntsson's victory over local favorite Dave Hood was crucial, elevating him into a fifth-place tie with Björn Hansen. Berntsson expressed optimism about his team's progress, aiming for continued improvement to reach the finals.

Australia's Cole Tapper and the USA's Hood are tied for third, with two races per team remaining. Saturday's matches will prove decisive, with crucial encounters involving Eric Monnin and Chris Poole that will shape the final standings. Spectators gathered to witness an exciting Junior Congressional Cup, where young sailors paired with skippers for a thrilling race.

(With inputs from agencies.)

