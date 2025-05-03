Kagiso Rabada's Suspension: A Bowler's Unexpected Setback

South African cricket star Kagiso Rabada has found himself at the center of controversy, admitting to failing a drug test. In a statement made on Saturday, Rabada apologised for his actions upon returning from the Indian Premier League, where he played for the Gujarat Titans.

Rabada, currently ranked second in the world for test bowling, disclosed that he is now under a 'provisional suspension' but did not elaborate further on the circumstances surrounding the failed drug test.

The 29-year-old cricketer had earlier departed from the IPL a month ago, with the Gujarat Titans citing the need to address an urgent personal matter as the reason for his sudden exit.

