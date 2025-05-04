Raphinha and López Ignite Barcelona's Comeback at Valladolid
Raphinha and Fermín López propelled Barcelona to a 2-1 comeback victory over relegated Valladolid, closing in on the La Liga title. Despite a first-half setback, their performances secured vital points ahead of a critical clash with Inter Milan. Valladolid fans protested against club owner Ronaldo.
Barcelona's Raphinha and Fermín López spearheaded a critical 2-1 comeback victory against Valladolid, narrowing the gap towards the coveted La Liga title. Raphinha's equalizer and López's decisive strike offset Valladolid's early lead, providing a much-needed boost for Barcelona ahead of a decisive Champions League match at Inter Milan.
Coach Hansi Flick's strategic player rotation paid off as Barcelona made significant second-half adjustments, including Raphinha substituting for Ansu Fati and delivering the game's turning point. Despite resting key players like Pedri González and top center backs, Barcelona prevailed, showcasing depth and adaptability.
Simultaneously, Valladolid fans vented frustration towards club owner Ronaldo, underscoring the team's struggles and relegation woes. Their protest added drama to the encounter, as Barcelona prepared for upcoming league and Champions League challenges with renewed momentum.
