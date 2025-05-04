Left Menu

Army Marksmen Dominate at Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial

The 23rd Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship saw a strong showing from Army shooters, with Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve clinching gold in the men's 10m air pistol event. The competition featured over 500 participants, with standout performances across various categories, including juniors and youth.

Bhopal | Updated: 04-05-2025 11:32 IST
Army marksmen dominated the 23rd Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship, claiming five of the top six positions in the men's 10m air pistol event. Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve snagged the gold medal, narrowly edging out teammate Ajay Kumar Ambawat, who settled for silver.

Navy's Ujjawal Malik prevented an Army sweep by taking the bronze. Despite Ajay's perfect 10.9 shot in the penultimate round, Kedarling edged him out with a 10.6 under pressure, finalizing his victory by a mere 0.3 points.

Among over 500 competitors were prominent names like Sarabjot Singh, an Olympic bronze medallist. The junior title was claimed by Chandigarh's Dhairya Prashar, while Yugpratap Singh Rathore and Chirag Sharma excelled in the youth category. The championship concludes on Monday.

