Army Marksmen Dominate at Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial

Army marksmen dominated the 23rd Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship, claiming five of the top six positions in the men's 10m air pistol event. Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve snagged the gold medal, narrowly edging out teammate Ajay Kumar Ambawat, who settled for silver.

Navy's Ujjawal Malik prevented an Army sweep by taking the bronze. Despite Ajay's perfect 10.9 shot in the penultimate round, Kedarling edged him out with a 10.6 under pressure, finalizing his victory by a mere 0.3 points.

Among over 500 competitors were prominent names like Sarabjot Singh, an Olympic bronze medallist. The junior title was claimed by Chandigarh's Dhairya Prashar, while Yugpratap Singh Rathore and Chirag Sharma excelled in the youth category. The championship concludes on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)