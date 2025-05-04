Left Menu

Scottie Scheffler Dominates CJ Cup with Commanding Lead

Scottie Scheffler maintained his lead at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, extending it to eight shots by the third round's end. Despite challenging conditions, Scheffler's performance included crucial birdies that solidified his lead. He is on track to become the first Dallas school golfer to win since 2007.

Updated: 04-05-2025 11:56 IST
Scottie Scheffler, the top-ranked golfer, maintained dominance at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, holding a formidable eight-shot lead by the end of the third round. Despite an initial struggle, Scheffler's performance improved, securing birdies in crucial moments.

Challenging weather conditions delayed the tournament, but the golfer demonstrated skill and resilience, finishing the round under dim lighting. His lead at 23 under par positions him as a strong contender to follow in the footsteps of previous champions.

With a legacy on the line, Scheffler aims to become the first Dallas school golfer to win this event since 2007, a testament to his exceptional prowess and determination even when not firing on all cylinders.

