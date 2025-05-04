Khelo India Youth Games 2025: A Grand Sports Extravaganza in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to virtually inaugurate the seventh Khelo India Youth Games in Patna, Bihar, on Sunday. The event, attended by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, underscores the growth of sports culture and infrastructure in the state, as stated by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Ravindran Shankar, the Director General of Sports, is overseeing the command center for this ambitious event, which marks a significant milestone for Bihar. Hosting its largest multi-discipline sports event to date, the state will welcome over 6,000 athletes competing across 27 sports until May 15.

Maharashtra, with sights set on a third consecutive title win, will send a contingent of more than 430 athletes. Notably, Bihar, which ranked 21st in the previous edition, hopes hosting the games will inspire an improved performance. Historical data shows a significant advantage to hosting teams like Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, who excelled in past editions.

Bihar and Maharashtra will assemble the largest teams in this edition, each fielding over 400 athletes. Haryana continues its legacy as a powerhouse, sending more than 300 participants. Other states such as Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are also expected to have substantial representations, ensuring a nationwide competitive spirit.

The 2025 Games will draw participants from all 36 states and Union Territories, reflecting its extensive reach. Andaman and Nicobar Islands will send a 10-member team, including five women athletes, highlighting the event's inclusivity. Meanwhile, Ladakh and other regions known for winter sports are entering teams, broadening their athletic scope.

Looking towards future prospects, talent scouts will be present to identify athletes capable of performing in the 2032 and 2036 Olympics. This edition of the Games offers a critical platform for spotting potential Olympic contenders. Past editions have seen a significant number of records set, including 22 in youth weightlifting. The quest for gold intensifies as Bihar lays 284 gold medals on the line, with swimming offering the most opportunities.

The opening day features exhilarating competitions in archery, kabaddi, and volleyball, setting an exciting tone for the Games. These events are not just about immediate victories but are a step towards empowering young athletes for global challenges. The Khelo India Youth Games continues to be a bastion of India's future sports ambitions.

