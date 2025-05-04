Thrilling IPL Clash: KKR Edges RR by Just One Run

In a thrilling Indian Premier League encounter, the Kolkata Knight Riders edged out the Rajasthan Royals by a slender one-run margin, keeping their playoff aspirations intact. The match unfolded in dramatic fashion, with KKR setting a stiff 207-run target for their opponents.

Riyan Parag led the charge for Rajasthan Royals, scoring a resilient 95 off 45 balls, but his efforts fell agonizingly short as RR concluded their innings at 205 for eight after 20 overs. Despite contributions from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shimron Hetmyer, RR couldn't cross the finish line.

Andre Russell was the standout star for KKR, smashing an unbeaten 57 off just 25 balls. In support, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and Ajinkya Rahane made significant contributions. The victory keeps KKR in the hunt for a playoff spot, while RR's hopes have been dashed.

