Midfield Maestro: Melchie Dumornay's Stellar Performance

Haitian midfielder Melchie Dumornay has secured her place in Lyon's women's team until 2029, following a three-year contract extension signed on Monday.

Lyon celebrated the deal with a public announcement showcasing Dumornay with a 2029 jersey, symbolizing her extended commitment.

Dumornay's prowess in the Champions League is undeniable, having tallied six goals this season, including a remarkable individual effort against Arsenal and a stunning long-range shot against Roma last November.

Since switching from French club Reims two years ago, Dumornay has amassed 30 goals in 45 appearances for Lyon. Additionally, her international career is thriving with 20 goals in 20 matches for Haiti, cementing her status as a standout talent in women's soccer.

(With inputs from agencies.)