Midfield Maestro: Melchie Dumornay's Stellar Performance

Haiti's dynamic midfielder Melchie Dumornay has extended her contract with Lyon's women's team until 2029. Noted for her remarkable performances in the Champions League, Dumornay has scored an impressive 30 goals in 45 matches for Lyon, including highlights against Arsenal and Roma, and 20 goals for Haiti.

Haitian midfielder Melchie Dumornay has secured her place in Lyon's women's team until 2029, following a three-year contract extension signed on Monday.

Lyon celebrated the deal with a public announcement showcasing Dumornay with a 2029 jersey, symbolizing her extended commitment.

Dumornay's prowess in the Champions League is undeniable, having tallied six goals this season, including a remarkable individual effort against Arsenal and a stunning long-range shot against Roma last November.

Since switching from French club Reims two years ago, Dumornay has amassed 30 goals in 45 appearances for Lyon. Additionally, her international career is thriving with 20 goals in 20 matches for Haiti, cementing her status as a standout talent in women's soccer.

