Jannik Sinner's Resilient Return: From Doping Ban to Italian Open

World number one Jannik Sinner is cautiously stepping back onto the tennis court at the Italian Open following a three-month suspension for doping. Sinner agreed to a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency, accepting that the anabolic agent clostebol entered his system through massages from his physiotherapist.

The three-time Grand Slam champion has not played since his Australian Open victory in January and aims to leave the doping saga behind as he prepares for the French Open, running from May 25 to June 8. Sinner returned to training on April 13, with his ban concluding on May 4, and expressed gratitude that the suspension did not impact his standing in Grand Slams.

Sinner, 23, remarked on the relief of retaining his top rank for the home tournament after Alexander Zverev's early loss at the Monte-Carlo Masters. Despite these challenges, Sinner is eager to move forward, reflecting on the tough times last year and the struggles he has faced.

(With inputs from agencies.)