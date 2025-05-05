Caelan Doris Faces Uncertainty Ahead of Lions Tour

Leinster Rugby's captain, Caelan Doris, will be undergoing surgery this week to address a shoulder injury, the team announced on Monday. This development raises questions about his availability for the much-anticipated British & Irish Lions tour to Australia.

The 27-year-old sustained this injury during the 56th minute of Leinster's loss against Northampton Saints in the European Rugby Champions Cup semi-final. Known for his leadership on the field, Doris was seen as a candidate for the Lions tour captaincy.

With the extent of his injury and its impact on his summer tour prospects remaining uncertain, Ireland's coach, Andy Farrell, is poised to reveal his squad on Thursday. The Lions are scheduled to face Argentina in Dublin on June 20, followed by warm-up matches and three tests in Australia this July and August.

(With inputs from agencies.)