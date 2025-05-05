Left Menu

Caelan Doris Faces Uncertainty Ahead of Lions Tour

Leinster Rugby captain Caelan Doris will undergo shoulder surgery, casting doubt on his participation in the British & Irish Lions tour. Injured during a semi-final match, he's a potential captain for the tour. Coach Andy Farrell is set to announce the squad, with warm-up matches beginning in June.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 23:50 IST
Caelan Doris Faces Uncertainty Ahead of Lions Tour

Leinster Rugby's captain, Caelan Doris, will be undergoing surgery this week to address a shoulder injury, the team announced on Monday. This development raises questions about his availability for the much-anticipated British & Irish Lions tour to Australia.

The 27-year-old sustained this injury during the 56th minute of Leinster's loss against Northampton Saints in the European Rugby Champions Cup semi-final. Known for his leadership on the field, Doris was seen as a candidate for the Lions tour captaincy.

With the extent of his injury and its impact on his summer tour prospects remaining uncertain, Ireland's coach, Andy Farrell, is poised to reveal his squad on Thursday. The Lions are scheduled to face Argentina in Dublin on June 20, followed by warm-up matches and three tests in Australia this July and August.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025