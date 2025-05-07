Mumbai Indians' No-Ball Blunder Costs Crucial IPL Match

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya described the no-balls bowled by him and his teammate Deepak Chahar as a "crime" that led to a last-ball defeat against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday. The team's six-match winning streak was snapped as Gujarat clinched a dramatic victory in a rain-affected contest in Mumbai.

Chasing 147 in 19 overs, Gujarat needed 15 runs in the last over from Chahar. Batters Rahul Tewatia and Gerald Coetzee scored 11 off the first three balls before Chahar bowled a decisive no-ball, easing pressure on the Titans. Despite Coetzee's dismissal, Gujarat achieved the challenging target.

Mumbai also faced setbacks with dropped catches and an erratic 11-ball over bowled by Pandya, which included two no-balls and three wides. "Maybe definitely with the no-balls, with my no-ball and even the last (over) no-ball. That, in my eyes, indeed it's a crime," Pandya commented post-match.

(With inputs from agencies.)